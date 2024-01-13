Financial Review: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) versus Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) and Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Context Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $51.49 million 6.76 -$71.04 million ($1.14) -3.85 Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.84 million ($1.30) -0.92

Risk & Volatility

Context Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocular Therapeutix. Ocular Therapeutix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Context Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Context Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Context Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -116.18% -589.24% -58.66% Context Therapeutics N/A -78.39% -68.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix and Context Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Context Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.27%. Context Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 278.15%. Given Context Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix.

Summary

Context Therapeutics beats Ocular Therapeutix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis. It is also developing OTX-TKI, an axitinib intravitreal implant that is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases; OTX-TIC, a travoprost intracameral implant, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; OTX-CSI, a cyclosporine intracanalicular insert that has completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OTX-DED, a dexamethasone intracanalicular insert, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases; and AffaMed Therapeutics Limited for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA and OTX-TIC, as well as a discovery collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences to identify new targets and therapeutic agents for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dMAD). The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of an anti-claudin 6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

