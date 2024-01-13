Short Interest in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Increases By 48.2%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 936,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs purchased 139,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,163.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,117,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Liquidia from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Liquidia Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.44. 640,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. Equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

