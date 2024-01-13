Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMI remained flat at $10.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Institutional Trading of Plum Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 4,688.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

