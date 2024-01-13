Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Rises By 47.3%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 350,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 97,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading

