Short Interest in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Rises By 47.0%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

ORGS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 123,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Orgenesis has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 91.25% and a negative return on equity of 107.27%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orgenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

