United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Short Interest Update

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,290,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the December 15th total of 11,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $47.40. 4,213,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,173,762. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Report on X

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.