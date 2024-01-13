Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Rises By 50.0%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMAKY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.32. 2,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

