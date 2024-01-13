Short Interest in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Grows By 45.9%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNRW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. 14,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,040. Intuitive Machines has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

