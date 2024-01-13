Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.69 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $286.84 million and $10.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00083817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00023784 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,413,539,799 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

