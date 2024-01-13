Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.49 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $23.49 million and approximately $5,576.11 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,611,258,013 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,577,390 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

"

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

