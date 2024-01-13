Waltonchain (WTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $487,496.15

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $487,496.15 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 102% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,569,560 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.