Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.15 and last traded at C$9.24. 25,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 26,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.31.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.76. The company has a market cap of C$183.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 157,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.69, for a total value of C$1,521,330.00.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

