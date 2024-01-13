Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Up 8.3%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Microwave Filter Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

