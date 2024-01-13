Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading Down 2.4%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 102,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Imaflex Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$42.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.00.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

