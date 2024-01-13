Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.88.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $237.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.86 and a 200-day moving average of $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

