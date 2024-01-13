Peoples Bank KS Takes $30,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $842.74 million, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.84 million. Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.