Peoples Bank KS Buys Shares of 1,200 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

