3,000 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Purchased by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,736,929.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,943.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,233,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,151. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,539,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898,467. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.