iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $305.56. 1,170,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,536. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.32 and a 1-year high of $306.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.