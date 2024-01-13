Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.70 on Friday, hitting $1,107.68. 2,688,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,021.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $919.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $559.11 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

