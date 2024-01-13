Bell Bank Acquires 607 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,017. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

