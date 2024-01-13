IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank decreased its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in IAC were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IAC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of IAC by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

