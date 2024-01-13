Bell Bank Purchases Shares of 762 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 762 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

FedEx stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.11. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

