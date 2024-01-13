Bell Bank Sells 3,619 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,595. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

