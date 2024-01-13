USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 280.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 362.1%.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USAC stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 159.40 and a beta of 1.34. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USAC shares. StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,942,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $193,038.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,942,980.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,542,481.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

