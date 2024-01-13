Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Northland Power Stock Down 0.6 %
NPI stock opened at C$24.64 on Friday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.75.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2638298 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northland Power
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.