Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.6 %

NPI stock opened at C$24.64 on Friday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.75.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2638298 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.71.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

