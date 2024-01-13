Komodo Price Reaches $0.26 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $35.50 million and approximately $639,316.74 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00067368 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00055004 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021304 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

