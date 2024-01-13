StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW) Short Interest Up 177.6% in December

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 177.6% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneBridge Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Free Report) by 520.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

StoneBridge Acquisition Trading Up 23.1 %

Shares of APACW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.46.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

