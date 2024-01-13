The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Down 27.6% in December

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 832,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,236,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,817 shares of company stock worth $3,214,825. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. Andersons has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

