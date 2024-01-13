Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Declines By 43.5%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 131,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.14. Alzamend Neuro has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALZN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

