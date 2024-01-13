Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Rises By 24.6%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $60,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $797,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $60,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $797,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $816,917. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,745 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 930,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

AMKR opened at $30.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

