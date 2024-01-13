Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptorum Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptorum Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:APM opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

