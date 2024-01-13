Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,175. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $202.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.36.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,830,906 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

