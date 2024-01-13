Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $47.12. 27,587,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,657,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a PE ratio of -117.80, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.