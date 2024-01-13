Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $85,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.95. 932,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.43. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

