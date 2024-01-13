Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 409.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,052 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $35.08. 355,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

