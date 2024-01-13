ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.90. The stock had a trading volume of 719,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.14. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,201 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.