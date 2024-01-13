Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,446 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 37,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,633.0% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $80.94. 196,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,118. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

