Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,347 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,900,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,912,000 after purchasing an additional 484,147 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,430,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 273,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,912. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

