Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.95. 2,364,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,784. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.91.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

