Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $503.41. The stock has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.