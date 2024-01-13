Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.09 and a 1-year high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

