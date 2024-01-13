Netrum Price Tops $24.57 on Top Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.57 or 0.00057409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netrum has a market cap of $52.58 million and approximately $4,479.17 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.5731405 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,479.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.