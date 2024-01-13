WAX Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last week, WAX has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $209.02 million and $13.21 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,113,230,125 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,114,606 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,113,046,345.8400683 with 3,397,148,073.8968844 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06131188 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $14,981,367.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

