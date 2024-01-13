Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $161.05 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $161.05 million and approximately $354,113.95 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for about $10.04 or 0.00023506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,682.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.81 or 0.00594435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00196169 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021517 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.8193409 USD and is down -8.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $304,468.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

