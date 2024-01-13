Peoples Bank KS Takes $135,000 Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2,425.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

IDRV opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $347.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.