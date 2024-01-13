2,285 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 497,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,490,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

FIS opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

