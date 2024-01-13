Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.7% during the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the third quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $386.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

