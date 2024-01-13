Peoples Bank KS Takes $98,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 35,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.61.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.