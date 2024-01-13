Peoples Bank KS Invests $88,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

